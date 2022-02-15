Short Interest in Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Rises By 66.7%

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRXGF traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 386. Drax Group has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.11.

DRXGF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Drax Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Drax Group from GBX 750 ($10.15) to GBX 925 ($12.52) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered Drax Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Drax Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $925.00.

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

