Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Rises By 142.9%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Ebara stock opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. Ebara has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.46.
Ebara Company Profile
