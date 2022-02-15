Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Rises By 142.9%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Ebara stock opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. Ebara has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.46.

Ebara Company Profile

Ebara Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Fluid Machinery and Systems, Environmental Plants, Precision Machinery, and Others. The Fluid Machinery and Systems segment deals with the manufacture, sale, and maintenance of pumps, compressors, turbines, cooling machines, and blowers.

