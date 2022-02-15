Short Interest in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Decreases By 53.4%

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,300 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the January 15th total of 393,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Focus during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Focus by 61.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Focus during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Focus during the third quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EFOI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $8.17.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 117.70% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

