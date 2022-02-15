Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Increases By 59.5%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the January 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.5 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $3,300.00 price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, January 17th.

OTCMKTS:EXPGF traded down $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $39.47. 839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054. Experian has a 1 year low of $31.71 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.86.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

