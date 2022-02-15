Short Interest in Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Grows By 54.9%

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the January 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FLXT stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 143,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,315. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of bend sensor technology and products. It also supplies thin film sensing technology to automotive, medical, industrial controls, and consumer products industries. Its products include bend sensor, USB bend sensor kit, USB glove kit, and Flexpoint BSV software.

