Short Interest in Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Grows By 54.9%

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the January 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of FLXT stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 143,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,315. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.
About Flexpoint Sensor Systems
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flexpoint Sensor Systems (FLXT)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.