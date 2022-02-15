Short Interest in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) Decreases By 33.7%

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the January 15th total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Gores Holdings VII by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSEVU traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. 1,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,067. Gores Holdings VII has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94.

