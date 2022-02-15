Short Interest in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Rises By 113.3%

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 113.3% from the January 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VKI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.59. 209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,729. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 28.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

