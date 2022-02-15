Short Interest in Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Drops By 50.0%

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Japan Hotel REIT Investment in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:NIPOF remained flat at $$457.38 during trading hours on Tuesday. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a 1-year low of $457.38 and a 1-year high of $607.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.83.
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.
