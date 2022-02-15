Short Interest in JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT) Rises By 108.3%

JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JATT Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $99,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in JATT Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JATT Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JATT Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. 18.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
JATT Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,880. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84. JATT Acquisition has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.05.
JATT Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. JATT Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.
