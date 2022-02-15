Short Interest in Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Rises By 97.3%

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a growth of 97.3% from the January 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

OTCMKTS:KYCCF traded up $14.49 on Tuesday, hitting $508.97. 3,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,763. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $581.78 and a 200-day moving average of $600.89. Keyence has a fifty-two week low of $437.00 and a fifty-two week high of $711.32.

Get Keyence alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KYCCF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keyence from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keyence from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.00.

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keyence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.