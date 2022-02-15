Short Interest in Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) Increases By 136.4%

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 136.4% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE KWAC opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14. Kingswood Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Kingswood Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,248,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Kingswood Acquisition by 48.1% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 410,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 133,233 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its stake in Kingswood Acquisition by 4.2% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 390,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 15,832 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Kingswood Acquisition by 41.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 191,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 55,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Kingswood Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

