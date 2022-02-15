Short Interest in Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Expands By 59.9%

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,429,000 shares, an increase of 59.9% from the January 15th total of 1,519,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24,290.0 days.

Konica Minolta stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.32. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740. Konica Minolta has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $5.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

