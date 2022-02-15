Short Interest in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Expands By 115.2%

KT Co. (NYSE:KT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 115.2% from the January 15th total of 650,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 814,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com cut KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of KT stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. KT has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $15.35.

KT (NYSE:KT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 4.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KT during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in KT during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KT during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

