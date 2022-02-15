Short Interest in Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Decreases By 62.9%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the January 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KCCFF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,192. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. Kutcho Copper has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $0.93.
About Kutcho Copper
