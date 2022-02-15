Short Interest in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Rises By 59.4%

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the January 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of MNTX stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $7.27. 660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,995. The stock has a market cap of $144.93 million, a PE ratio of 101.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49. Manitex International has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $9.62.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.
Manitex International Company Profile
Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.
