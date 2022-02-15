Short Interest in Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Expands By 177.0%

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 565,400 shares, a growth of 177.0% from the January 15th total of 204,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,704,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MJNA opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. Medical Marijuana has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.12.

Get Medical Marijuana alerts:

Medical Marijuana Company Profile

Medical Marijuana, Inc engages in the development, sale, and distribution of hemp oil that contains naturally occurring cannabinoids. It operates through the following divisions: Medical Marijuana Inc, HempMeds and Kannaway. Medical Marijuana Inc operates as the parent company of all divisions. HempMeds distributes hemp oil in the US and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Marijuana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Marijuana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.