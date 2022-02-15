Short Interest in Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Expands By 177.0%

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 565,400 shares, a growth of 177.0% from the January 15th total of 204,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,704,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS MJNA opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. Medical Marijuana has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.12.
Medical Marijuana Company Profile
