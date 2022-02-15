Short Interest in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Decreases By 39.0%

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the January 15th total of 120,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 516,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MingZhu Logistics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 143,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.16% of MingZhu Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ YGMZ opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. MingZhu Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.72.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of March 5, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 114 tractors and 76 trailers.

