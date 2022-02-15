Short Interest in Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Increases By 120.0%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PEGRY opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 33.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

