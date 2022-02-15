Short Interest in Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Increases By 198.1%

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 198.1% from the January 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

BPIRY opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. Piraeus Financial has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $18.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66.

Get Piraeus Financial alerts:

BPIRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Piraeus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Piraeus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets (PFM), Other and Piraeus Legacy Unit (PLU). The Retail Banking segment includes mass, affluent, private banking, small businesses and public core segments and channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.