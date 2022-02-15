Short Interest in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Drops By 32.6%

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the January 15th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of PCOM opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.54 million, a PE ratio of -98.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average is $16.74. Points International has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.
PCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Points International in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.
Points International Company Profile
Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.
