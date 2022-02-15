Short Interest in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Drops By 32.6%

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the January 15th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PCOM opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.54 million, a PE ratio of -98.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average is $16.74. Points International has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

Get Points International alerts:

PCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Points International in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the quarter. Points International makes up approximately 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Points International Company Profile

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.