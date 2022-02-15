Short Interest in Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Grows By 52.8%

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,962,900 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the January 15th total of 2,593,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19,814.5 days.

Shares of RSNHF stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01. Resona has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $4.80.

About Resona

Resona Holdings, Inc engages in the management and supervision of its group companies which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Market Trading, Kansai Mirai Financial Group, and Others. The Consumer Banking segment provides consulting services regarding consumer loan, asset management and asset succession to individual customers.

