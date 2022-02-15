Short Interest in Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Declines By 38.0%

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the January 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of SONVY opened at $68.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average of $76.84. Sonova has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $87.61.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

