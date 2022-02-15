Short Interest in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Drops By 37.8%

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the January 15th total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:FUJHY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.45. 67,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,130. Subaru has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41.

FUJHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Subaru from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Subaru stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,994,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,278 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of Subaru worth $19,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

