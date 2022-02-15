Short Interest in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Rises By 98.0%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 705,800 shares, a growth of 98.0% from the January 15th total of 356,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,200,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 105,443 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 330,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 60,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,915,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 29,893 shares during the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

SMMT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.04. 54 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,467. Summit Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $8.78. The company has a market cap of $199.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.11% and a negative net margin of 424.58%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.