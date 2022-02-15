Short Interest in SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) Decreases By 37.7%

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,600 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the January 15th total of 352,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SurgePays in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SURG stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. SurgePays has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director David Allen May acquired 53,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $100,572.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 57,882 shares of company stock valued at $108,927 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURG. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SurgePays in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SurgePays in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000.

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community.

