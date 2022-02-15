Short Interest in The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Expands By 133.3%

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRCW opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98. Crypto has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

About Crypto

The Crypto Co provides consulting and development services in the digital asset industry. The firm engaged in the business of providing consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions.

