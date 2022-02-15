Short Interest in The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Expands By 133.3%

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CRCW opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98. Crypto has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $6.00.
About Crypto
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crypto (CRCW)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Receive News & Ratings for Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crypto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.