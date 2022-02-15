Short Interest in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Rises By 90.0%

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the January 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of The New Germany Fund stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $13.33. 12,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,564. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.66. The New Germany Fund has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $21.48.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $4.9188 dividend. This represents a yield of 30.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.
The New Germany Fund Company Profile
The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
