Short Interest in u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Grows By 101.8%

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 101.8% from the January 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 113.0 days.
u-blox stock opened at $67.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.67. u-blox has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $79.95.
u-blox Company Profile
