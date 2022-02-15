Short Interest in u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Grows By 101.8%

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 101.8% from the January 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 113.0 days.

u-blox stock opened at $67.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.67. u-blox has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $79.95.

u-blox Holding AG engages in the manufacture and sale of wireless semiconductors. It operates through the Positioning and Wireless Products,and Wireless Services segments. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules for positioning and wireless connectivity which are used in automotive, industrial, and consumer applications.

