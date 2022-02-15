Short Interest in Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Drops By 45.9%

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the January 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivendi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vivendi from €14.00 ($15.91) to €14.10 ($16.02) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vivendi in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vivendi from €38.00 ($43.18) to €13.40 ($15.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vivendi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

