ShotSpotter (SSTI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.09, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.81. ShotSpotter has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $52.51.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSTI. JMP Securities began coverage on ShotSpotter in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ShotSpotter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $336,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 20,424 shares of company stock worth $684,409 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

