SHPING (SHPING) Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. SHPING has a total market cap of $45.92 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SHPING has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00038145 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00105468 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,735,966,941 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

