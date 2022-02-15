Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $16.38

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.38, but opened at $15.75. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 96,465 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)
Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW)
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
- Is Micron (NASDAQ: MU) About To Hit Fresh Highs?
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.