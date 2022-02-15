Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $16.38

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.38, but opened at $15.75. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 96,465 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

