Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular and other rare and metabolic indications. The Company’s product candidate consist SLN124 for the treatment of iron overload disorders; SLN360 for the cardiovascular disease with high lipoprotein and SLN500 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases which are in clinical stage. Silence Therapeutics plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ:SLN opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.78. Silence Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 135.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $21,171,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,365,000. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

