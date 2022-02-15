Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Lempres purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 194.3% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,749,000 after purchasing an additional 983,076 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,197,000 after acquiring an additional 502,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 39.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,748,000 after acquiring an additional 498,430 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 133.1% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 717,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,316,000 after purchasing an additional 409,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the third quarter worth about $44,755,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SI traded up $9.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.75. 19,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,456. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $80.78 and a 1-year high of $239.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 2.37.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

