Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sidoti upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CJS Securities raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of SSD stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,070. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.22. Simpson Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $418.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total value of $255,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.21, for a total value of $175,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $755,035. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSD. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 603.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,902,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,209 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,098,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,707,000 after buying an additional 197,340 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 811,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,525 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,907,000 after purchasing an additional 91,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.