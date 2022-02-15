SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of TSE:SRV.UN opened at C$12.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$4.43 and a 12-month high of C$13.88.

In other SIR Royalty Income Fund news, Director Atul Sharma sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.67, for a total transaction of C$103,880.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$176,089.37. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,300 shares of company stock valued at $230,838.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

