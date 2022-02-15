SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of TSE:SRV.UN opened at C$12.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$4.43 and a 12-month high of C$13.88.

In other SIR Royalty Income Fund news, Director Atul Sharma sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.67, for a total transaction of C$103,880.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$176,089.37. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,300 shares of company stock valued at $230,838.

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

