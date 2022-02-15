SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) and Loews (NYSE:L) Head-To-Head Analysis

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) and Loews (NYSE:L) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.8% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of Loews shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Loews shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SiriusPoint and Loews’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $889.79 million 1.51 $143.52 million $2.51 3.29 Loews $12.58 billion 1.21 -$931.00 million $6.13 9.97

SiriusPoint has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Loews. SiriusPoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loews, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loews has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SiriusPoint and Loews’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint 13.66% 13.10% 3.35% Loews 11.10% 6.24% 1.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SiriusPoint and Loews, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Loews 0 0 1 0 3.00

Loews has a consensus target price of $112.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.22%. Given Loews’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Loews is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Summary

Loews beats SiriusPoint on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services. The Diamond Offshore segment manages drilling rigs. The Boardwalk Pipeline segment transports and stores natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Loews Hotels segment operates restaurants and a chain of hotels. The Corporate segment includes investment income and interest expenses. The company was founded by Laurence A. Tisch and Preston Robert Tisch in 1954 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

