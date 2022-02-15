SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SITE stock opened at $177.06 on Tuesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $147.60 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.47 and a 200 day moving average of $212.24.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $3,380,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 71.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after acquiring an additional 39,333 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

