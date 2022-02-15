Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Short Interest Update

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the January 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 190.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKSBF opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15. Skanska AB has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $29.70.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Skanska AB (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 260 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Skanska AB engages in the provision of construction and project development businesses. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment includes both building construction and civil construction. The Residential Development segment develops residential projects for immediate sale.

