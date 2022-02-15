Skycoin (SKY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $88,281.00

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. Skycoin has a total market cap of $5.07 million and $88,281.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Skycoin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000522 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00044990 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.43 or 0.07049727 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,001.81 or 0.99697313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00048790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00049735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.