SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Down to $35.54

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.54, but opened at $34.34. SM Energy shares last traded at $34.20, with a volume of 16,034 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 5.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 30.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 125,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 110,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,817,000 after acquiring an additional 356,505 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in SM Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,137,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,737,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,211,000 after acquiring an additional 312,698 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

