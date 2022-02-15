SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Down to $35.54

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.54, but opened at $34.34. SM Energy shares last traded at $34.20, with a volume of 16,034 shares traded.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 5.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)
SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
