Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Position Lifted by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter worth about $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 51.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.40.

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $210.71 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.05 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

