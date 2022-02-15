Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s FY2025 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.89.

SQM stock opened at $64.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.06 and a 200-day moving average of $55.19. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 124,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 221.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 476,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after purchasing an additional 328,431 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

