Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BICEY opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.42. Société BIC has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41.

About Société BIC

Société BIC SA manufactures and distributes stationery products, lighters, and shavers. It operates through the following segments: Stationery, Lighters, Shavers, and Other Products. The Stationery segment covers writing, correction, marking, coloring, drawing, and other stationery products. The Lighters segment offers various lighters such as classics, electronics, decorated, lighter cases, and multi-purpose.

