Socket Mobile (SCKT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SCKT opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.18. Socket Mobile has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCKT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Socket Mobile in the first quarter worth $137,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Socket Mobile by 521.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Socket Mobile by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.

