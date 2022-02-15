SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEARCA:WKLY)

SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

NYSEARCA WKLY traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.76. 3,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.41. SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $47.99 and a 12-month high of $53.07.

