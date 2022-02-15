Sonoco Products Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) – KeyCorp issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sonoco Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Research Partners raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of SON stock opened at $56.00 on Monday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.61 and its 200-day moving average is $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently -110.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Sonoco Products by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,522,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 139,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 112.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

