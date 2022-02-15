South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.47

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.47 and last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 49716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

SOUHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Investec assumed coverage on South32 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on South32 from GBX 230 ($3.11) to GBX 240 ($3.25) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

