Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Spark Power Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Spark Power Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$68.98 million for the quarter.

TSE SPG opened at C$1.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$110.66 million and a PE ratio of -10.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.80. Spark Power Group has a 12-month low of C$1.04 and a 12-month high of C$2.57.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

