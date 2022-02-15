SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of XBI opened at $91.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.87. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $165.49.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

